Voters gave approval to the military-backed constitution with a clear-cut majority in the Thailand referendum amid serious concerns of the political parties, polls results show on Sunday.

The newly approved constitution is said to pave the way for next year general elections, but with military key role in the years to come.

Analysts see the referendum to further tighten the grip of the military on the country's future politics and also justify the military rule since 2014.

Under the newly approved draft-constitution, the transition period of the government will be 5 years, the prime minister will not be an elected member of the lower house, the 250-member Senate or upper house will be appointed, not elected, the military does not need any parliament's approval to impose emergency, and five military commanders will also be members of the Senate.

Election Commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn told reporters that 62 percent of the voters approved, while 38 percent rejected the Junta-backed draft constitution, the 20th constitution since a complete end to the monarchy in 1932.

With 94 percent of the vote counted, early results from the Election Commission showed 61.4 percent of the country had voted for the charter, while 37.9 percent rejected it. Full results are due on Wednesday.

"The gap is wide enough not to change the result," Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, chairman of the commission, told reporters after 90 percent of the vote count had been completed.

Some 50 million voters were registered for Sunday's referendum, but only about 55 percent of them voted, Somchai said.

The vote comes amidst concern about the health of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88. The military has for decades invoked its duty as defender of the deeply revered monarch to justify its interventions in politics.

The junta, formally known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), banned debate about the constitution and campaigning ahead of the vote.

The authorities have detained and charged dozens of people who have spoken against it, including politicians and student activists.

The junta says the constitution is designed to heal more than a decade of divisive politics in Thailand that has dented growth and left scores dead in civil unrest.