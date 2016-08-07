The US Justice Department will send a delegation to Turkey next week to discuss extradition of US-based preacher and the leader of Fethullah Terror Organisation (FETO) Fethullah Gulen, state media Anadolu Agency said quoting a source in Turkey's Justice Ministry.

Both sides have exchanged letters to discuss a way forward on the issue of Gulen's extradition.

Turkish government has blamed Gulen for the July 15 failed coup attempt which left 239 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

The source further said the US Justice Department had first written to Turkey's Justice Ministry, suggesting that both sides should exchange delegations to discuss the extradition issue.

Turkey replied positively to the letter, suggesting the US side should first send its delegation to Turkey.

The US Justice Department agreed to the proposal and will be sending a delegation to Turkey next week.

Following the defeated coup which aimed to overthrow Turkey's democratically-elected government, Turkey sent two official requests to the US to extradite Gulen so that he can be put on trial.

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag last week said a second request to arrest Gulen had been sent to the United States.