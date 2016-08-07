At least 11 Iraqis including six army troops were killed in a suicide blast south of Mosul on Sunday, according to an local Iraqi official Saleh al-Jabouri.

Jabouri says DAESH terrorists wearing explosive belts had attacked Ajhala village, situated 60km south of Mosul.

"While some bombers were shot dead by Iraqi forces, others managed to blow up themselves. Forces are still looking for four bombers who sneaked into the village."