Iran has executed an Iranian nuclear scientist detained in 2010 when he returned home from the United States, after a court convicted him of spying for Washington, a spokesman for the judiciary said on Sunday.

"Shahram Amiri was hanged for revealing the country's top secrets to the enemy," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie told reporters in Tehran.

A university researcher working for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Amiri, 39, disappeared in Saudi Arabia in June 2009 and resurfaced a year later in the United States.

But he returned to Iran in July 2010 saying he had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Farsi-speaking CIA agents in the Saudi city of Medina.

At first he was greeted as a hero, telling reporters as he stepped off the plane at Tehran airport that he had resisted pressure from his US captors to pretend he was a defector.

"But with God's will, I resisted," Amiri said as he was welcomed home by his tearful wife and young son.

US ‘outsmarted'