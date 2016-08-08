18-year-old Syrian athlete Yusra Mardini may not have won a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games yet, but she has certainly won the hearts of millions around the world with her very special story.

The Olympic swimmer who experienced a traumatic escape from Damascus is among a team of 10 refugees competing at this year's games.

Mardini, the first participant of the Olympic Refugee Team, won the preliminary heat of the women's 100m butterfly, but finished 41st overall on Saturday.

"I'm really lucky to be here to swim with champions," Mardini told The Telegraph.

"This feels so amazing."

Despite living in Syria after the outbreak of civil war, the talented swimmer kept following her dreams while in Damascus as she trained professionally with the Syrian Olympic Committee despite heavy bombings on her city.

However, staying in Damascus became too dangerous and Mardini and her sister decided to flee the country.

While crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Greece, the motor of the dinghy stopped working.

The only way to get the overcrowded boat carrying 20 refugees to shore, was to pull it.