Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes have intensified their air strikes on opposition-held territories of Aleppo since rebel fighters broke the siege on eastern parts of the city on Saturday.

Bombing by Russian jets targeted opposition forces in the Aleppo countryside after the regime suffered a major setback in its bid to take control of the city, with video footage released by rebels purportedly showing huge fires which they claim were caused by white phosphorus bombs.

Opposition forces successfully secured a vital supply route on Saturday, cutting across a regime-held strip of land in the city's south-western Ramousah district to connect the opposition-held Aleppo countryside to besieged inner-city neighbourhoods.

In doing so, the rebels could reverse the situation in Syria's largest city. Control of Aleppo could play a significant role in determining the outcome of the country's five-and-a-half-year civil war.

The Fatah Army - a coalition of rebel groups including factions of the Free Syrian Army and the former Al Qaeda-affiliate Nusra Front, now under its new name Jabhat Fatah al Sham - has announced a new offensive to liberate the entire city from regime control.

"We have now seized full control of the Ramousah area...We are in our trenches but there are insane air strikes of unprecedented ferociousness. The regime is using cluster and vacuum bombs," said Abu al Hasanien, a senior Fatah Army commander based in Aleppo.

The rebels also posted pictures of armored vehicles, munitions, howitzers, rockets and trucks that they took possession of after they overran the Ramousah military complex.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the rebels are now pushing northwest towards another military complex in the Hamdaniya neighbourhood.