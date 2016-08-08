Cuba has blamed the US's migrant policy for a surge of Cubans trying to reach the United States by land and sea, accusing the Obama administration of encouraging illegal and unsafe immigration.

Thousands of Cubans over the last two years have flocked to the US-Mexican border and taken to the sea. These migrants are trying to reach Florida, fearing a growing detente between the Cold War foes will lead to a change in US policy.

Under the Cuban Adjustment Act 1966, the Communist-run country's citizens are treated as legal immigrants if they set foot on US soil. Migrants from any other land are considered illegal.

Colombia deports Cubans

A statement by the Cuban government announced the arrival of 14 Cubans deported by Colombia, said they were the "victims of the politicisation of the migration issue by the US government which stimulates illegal and unsafe immigration."

The government said its citizens "receive differential treatment... they are immediately and automatically admitted... including if they arrived by illegal means."

The statement said the policy contradicted normalisation efforts.