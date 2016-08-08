At least 70 people died when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives, tearing through a crowd of mourners gathered at a Pakistani hospital on Monday, in an attack claimed by both the Taliban and DAESH.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called for security forces to "decimate" terrorists after the blast at the Civil Hospital in the Balochistan provincial capital Quetta, which also wounded more than 100 people.

Video footage showed bodies strewn on the ground among pools of blood and shattered glass as shocked survivors cried and tried to comfort one another.

The bomber struck a crowd of some 200 people that had gathered to mourn the death of a senior local lawyer who had been assassinated earlier in the day.

Many of the victims were clad in the black suits and ties traditionally worn by Pakistani lawyers.

An AFP journalist was about 20 metres (70 feet) away when the bomb went off.

"There were huge black clouds and dirt," he said. "I ran back to the place and saw dead bodies scattered everywhere and many injured people crying.

"There were pools and pools of blood around and pieces of human bodies and flesh."

Nurses and lawyers wept as medics from inside the hospital rushed out to help dozens of injured, he said.

Pervez Masi, who was injured by pieces of flying glass, said the blast was so powerful that "we didn't know what had happened".

"So many friends were martyred," he said. "Whoever is doing this is not human, he is a beast and has no humanity."

DAESH, Taliban claim attack

Bomb disposal unit chief Abdul Razzaq told AFP it was a suicide attack. "The bomber had strapped some eight kilograms (18 pounds) of explosives packed with ball bearings and shrapnel on his body," he said.

The head of the provincial health department, doctor Masood Nausherwani, gave a death toll of 70, with 112 injured.

A breakaway faction of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, claimed responsibility for both the assassination of the lawyer and the blast at the hospital.