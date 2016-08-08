DAESH claimed responsibility on Sunday for a machete attack in Belgium that left two female police officers seriously wounded, the terrorist group's Amaq news agency said on Twitter.

The agency claimed Saturday's attack was perpetrated by one of the group's "soldiers" in response to strikes by the US-led coalition fighting against DAESH in Iraq and Syria.

The assailant, who was fatally shot during the attack, was identified on Sunday by the authorities as a 33-year-old Algerian man, K.B., who had been living in Belgium illegally since 2012.

The attacker was carrying a rucksack but no explosives or other weapons were found on him.

The attack began just before 4 pm local time, when an individual approached a checkpoint in front of the police headquarters where the two officers were posted, according to the accounts of police and prosecutors. He then suddenly took a machete out of a sports bag he was carrying and started striking aggressively toward their heads. A third police officer who was close by shot the attacker dead.

Authorities didn't reveal any indications of accomplices or large-scale planning behind the attack, which left one of the officers with serious injuries to her face and neck. Authorities have said she is now in a stable condition, and that the other officer was only lightly injured.

"There are indications that the attack may have been inspired by a terrorist motive," the prosecutors said in a statement, adding that the attacker was "known to police for criminal acts, not for terrorism."

Following the attack, prosecutors searched two houses in Charleroi but no details were provided.