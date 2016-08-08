Israeli officials have decided to deport Pro-Palestinian activists involved in promoting an international boycott of Israeli goods.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Arye Dery will establish a joint task force to detect pro-boycott activists for deportation, and prevent further entry of such groups into the country.

Erdan also called Israelis to report anyone they believe has been working as an activist having entered Israel as a tourist.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Erdan said such activists "provoke Palestine violence" by visiting the West Bank, where they are believed to be most active.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted an unnamed government official as saying they were concerned about being seen as cracking down on human rights activists and would only deport those who were primarily engaged in promoting a boycott of Israel.

Neta Golan, from pro-Palestinian activist group International Solidarity Movement, defended the involvement of international volunteers in "non-violent resistance".