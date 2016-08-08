When Oktay Yeşilbaş arrived at his flag shop on the morning of Saturday, July 16, his mind was reeling from the historical events that had transpired only hours prior.

In the course of one night, the country had gone from once again facing the possibility of life under military rule to an unprecedented display of unity as mass gatherings of people pushed back against an attempted military coup.

Looking back on that night, there was one thing that caught his attention: the flags. Amidst the sea of people were vivid splashes of red, as the Turkish flag waved in the hands of those who gathered in defiance of their would-be military rulers.

"We were protecting our nation," he said of the crowds gathered at the Bosphorus Bridge in the early morning hours of July 16.

Standing face-to-face with soldiers -- guns in hand and tanks at the ready -- Yeşilbaş found himself thinking: "I may be martyred this night."

His fear was not unfounded. By the night's end, more than 200 people -- including alleged coup plotters -- would be killed, thousands more left injured. In an eerie harkening to the original vision of the flag -- said to depict a celestial reflection on a pool of martyrs' blood -- many of the dead and wounded would be wrapped in the Turkish flag.

To Yeşilbaş, the crowds and the flags they carried were a remarkable display of people power. In a nation with a long history of celebrated military upheavals, this time, the flags were a symbol of opposition to the military -- a sign of how much Turkey's democracy, and populace, has matured.

Throughout the country, hundreds of thousands of people joined together to state unequivocally that they would not accept yet another military putsch.

The city glows red

The most "unbelievable" part came when Yeşilbaş arrived at Gonder Bayrak, his store in Umraniye, early Saturday morning. He found himself flooded with orders for the Turkish flag. Before the week's end, he had produced and sold more than 100,000 flags. The demand was so high that he completely depleted his own supply and eventually had to turn to the unsold stocks of his competitors to fulfill the orders.

"Think about it, we have 78 million people in this country and 40 million wanted to buy flags."

According to local media reports, that number could actually be as high as a 100 million flags sold in 10 days.

As the days wore on, Turkish flags began to appear everywhere. Private residences, commercial buildings, historical landmarks and even Istanbul's famous bridges were adorned with red flags. In the ensuing weeks, flags of various sizes began to appear throughout the country. Electronic signboards projected the image of the white star and crescent against a red background. Buildings on the banks of the Bosphorous were adorned with mammoth banners. Even the bricks of the famous Galata Tower were illuminated in red.

Yeşilbaş said all of the flag producers in the nation — numbering in the thousands — had trouble executing the sudden rush of orders. In the first week, some were churning out upwards of 100,000 flags each day. The demand was so high that he even sold flags that would usually be discarded for not passing quality control.

Orkun Altier, who has been in the flag business since the age of ten, faced similar difficulties in trying to fill orders.

Altier, who learned the trade from his father, says he was only able to deliver 60 per cent of the 45,000 flags he was asked to provide within the first five days of the coup. "For the people, the flag became a weapon," aimed directly at the coup plotters, said Altier.

Poor timing

The patriotic fervor should have been a boon for the nation's flag producers, but Altier says luck was not on their side. "It was the summer, when most of the workers in our factories are out. The fact that [the coup attempt] was during the weekend made it even more difficult."

Meanwhile, short-staffed and inundated with orders, Yeşilbaş said he slept no more than two hours between Saturday and Sunday.

Altier estimates that 1.5 million flags were sold on July 16 alone.