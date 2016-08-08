Landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Earl's remnants have killed at least 38 people in Mexico, officials said Sunday, as a new storm threatened the country's Pacific coast.

A total of 28 died in central Puebla state, at least 15 of them minors, as landslides buried several houses, the state government said.

The other 10 died in similar circumstances in the eastern state of Veracruz, its governor said.

In the town of Huauchinango, the amount of rain that normally falls in a month came pouring down in just 24 hours, the Puebla government said.

A hill crumbled and came sweeping down on an adjacent village, killing 11 people including eight minors, it said.

Several highways in Puebla were ripped up, two bridges collapsed and power was knocked out in several towns.

Governor Rafael Moreno Valle pledged to rebuild damaged structures and posted on Twitter photos of himself walking in mud and residents helping in clean up efforts.

Some 200 people were left homeless in Puebla by the torrential rains, while in Veracruz rivers swelled with rainwater and dozens of families were evacuated.