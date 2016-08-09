Scientists are putting their hope on a drug that could cure three tropical diseases caused by similar parasites affecting millions, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In the three million compounds tested, Chagas disease caused by the Trypansosoma cruzi parasite, leishmaniasis caused by infection with Leishmania parasites and sleeping sickness caused by Trypanosoma brucei parasite, were treated in mice. Scientists are running safe tests before conducting human trials.

A study published in the journal Nature shows the compound causes no harm to human cells.

Scientists at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation found that all three diseases are caused by similar parasites called kinteoplastids that share the same biology. Genetics led them to believe that a common cure could be possible.

Existing treatments are expensive, not effective and sometimes toxic.

All three diseases kill more than 50,000 people per year but are neglected in terms of funding, the research team said.