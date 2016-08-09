Syrian opposition-held district of Sevre in the northwestern province of Idlib was hit by a vacuum bomb attack aerially dropped by Syrian regime on Monday, leaving five people dead and 12 injured.

The wounded including civil defence staff have been taken to local hospitals.

A security source says civil defence personnel were trying to retrieve victims that are trapped in a building which was demolished after the attack.

Last Monday, regime forces attacked Saraqeb,another opposition-held city in Idlib province, with barrel bombs laced with chlorine gas.

33 people, mostly women and children suffered from breathing difficulties and vomiting due to chlorine exposure.

Meanwhile, regime forces intensified airstrikes on Syrian opposition's strategic stronghold Aleppo since rebel fighters broke the siege on eastern parts of the city on Saturday.