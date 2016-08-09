WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian regime forces drops vacuum bomb on Idlib
5 people were killed and 12 others wounded in the attack in the opposition-held district of Sevre.
Syrian regime forces drops vacuum bomb on Idlib
Men and civil defence members look for survivors after an airstrike on a hospital in the town of Meles, western Idlib city in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 6, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2016

Syrian opposition-held district of Sevre in the northwestern province of Idlib was hit by a vacuum bomb attack aerially dropped by Syrian regime on Monday, leaving five people dead and 12 injured.

The wounded including civil defence staff have been taken to local hospitals.

A security source says civil defence personnel were trying to retrieve victims that are trapped in a building which was demolished after the attack.

Last Monday, regime forces attacked Saraqeb,another opposition-held city in Idlib province, with barrel bombs laced with chlorine gas.

33 people, mostly women and children suffered from breathing difficulties and vomiting due to chlorine exposure.

Meanwhile, regime forces intensified airstrikes on Syrian opposition's strategic stronghold Aleppo since rebel fighters broke the siege on eastern parts of the city on Saturday.

Recommended

The United Nations on Tuesday called for an urgent ceasefire in the divided city of Aleppo, where it said 2 million people lacked access to clean running water, with children at risk of disease.

"The UN is extremely concerned that the consequences will be dire for millions of civilians if the electricity and water networks are not immediately repaired," a statement from Yacoub El Hillo, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, and Kevin Kennedy, UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime of Bashar al-Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests which erupted as part of the Arab Spring uprisings, with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, more than a quarter of a million victims have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.

The Syrian Center for Policy Research, however, puts the death toll from the six-year conflict at more than 470,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake