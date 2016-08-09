Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday for the first time since the Russian jet crisis last November.

Before their closed door meeting, Erdoğan said Turkey's relations with Russia was entering a "very different period" since Erdoğan had written to Putin and followed up with a few phone conversations.

Erdoğan thanked his counterpart for being one of the first leaders who sincerely offered support during the failed coup which took place on July 15.

Erdoğan on Monday highlighted the importance of cooperation between Turkey and Russia in finding a solution to the long-standing Syria conflict.

In remarks made during an interview on Monday, Erdoğan said, "I must tell this clearly, the most important step, and primary actor in bringing peace to Syria is the Russian Federation.

"I think that we, Russia and Turkey, should resolve this [Syria] issue by taking a step together."

He added that if need be, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US too could be included in the process. In a reference to the Bashar al Assad regime, he said Turkey will not back the "killer who committed the state terrorism."

"Let the Syrian nation elect the one or ones who will rule them."

Erdoğan also said that Iran can be included in the transition process, adding that everyone desires "to end the blood and deaths as soon as possible."

‘New page' in bilateral ties

Asked about his scheduled meeting with Putin, Erdoğan said both sides will discuss a number of sensitive issues, including the downing of a Russian jet last November, which he described as an "unfortunate incident."

He noted that "eight months have passed since then. During this time we continued to contact each other. As you know, we had a project in the economy, worth about $100 million. A number of huge projects have been suspended in between, such as the Akkuyu [nuclear power plant agreement, which was signed in 2010 between Russia and Turkey].

"Now, I believe, we have a chance to reconsider everything, to open a new page in Turkey and Russia relations. I believe we have a lot to do as two important actors in all areas, including cultural, trade, political, military, economy [sectors]. I have no doubts in this matter," he said.

He later described his upcoming visit to Russia as a "rebirth" and a "new beginning of relations between the two countries and an opening of a new page."

Joint projects

Erdoğan noted the loss of time and long delay in Turkey's first nuclear power plant project, which is being built with Russia.