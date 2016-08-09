Talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended with the leaders announcing their intention to mend ties between Moscow and Ankara.

The first meeting between the two leaders focused on fixing economic relations between the two countries which had reached a historical peak before the Russian jet crisis last November.

Speaking to press after the meeting, both leaders said they agreed on restoring and improving economic relations.

Erdoğan said a Turkish-Russian partnership is very important not only for economical relations, but also regional and global stability.

He said they agreed on restoring relations gradually.

"We agreed that a Turkish-Russian joint investment fund be established. We will also increase our cooperation in the defence industry."

He said all projects which were halted after the jet crisis will restart as soon as possible.