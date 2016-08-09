Delta Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights and delayed many others on Monday after a power outage caused its computer systems to crash.

The power failure started around 0630 GMT in Atlanta, Georgia, near the company's headquarters.

Thousands of people were left stranded at airports around the world as flights across the US, Japan, Italy and the UK were delayed or cancelled.

Passengers flooded social media with complaints about long check-in queues.

The initial flight grounding order was lifted about six hours after the system failure. Although some fights resumed, cancellations and delays still continue.

The company said it is cancelling nearly 250 more flights on Tuesday as it looks to restore operations.

"We were able to bring our systems back on line and resume flights within a few hours yesterday but we are still operating in recovery mode," Delta stated.

Delta is the second-largest US airline by passenger traffic. It has more than 15,000 flights a day along with its alliance partners.

The company promised to provide 200 dollars vouchers to the customers whose flights were cancelled or delayed for more than three hours. Passengers who booked to travel between August 8-12 will also be entitled to get a refund.