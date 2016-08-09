A single selfie has superceded years of political animosity between North and South Korea and it was brought on by the spirit of the Olympic Games which aims to unite all athletes in peace and goodwill despite their differences.

The selfie which was taken by South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju and her competitor, North Korea's Hong Un Jong, during a training session before the start of the games.

During 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, Un Jong won the golden medal but was not allowed to compete in 2012 because of an age controversy.

Eun-ju is a first time competitor at the Olympic Games.

Their simple and friendly snapshot has been hailed as a diplomatic move as the two countries are still in a technical state of war.