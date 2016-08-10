Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump is once again facing fierce backlash for his comments, this time against his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton. Addressing his supporters during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday, Trump seemingly insinuated that the only way to stop Clinton would be to have her assassinated.

"If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks.

Although the second amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know."

The term, "second amendment people," seemingly refers to the many Americans which support the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. By suggesting they are the only ones that can stop his rival, many have understood his remarks as a clear call for her to be shot. A presidential candidate supposedly encouraging the assassination of his main political rival.

Immediately following his comments, people voiced their outrage at this apparent threat against a presidential nominee, even innundating the offical US Secret Service twitter account with calls for an investigation.

Even Trump's supporters showed shock regarding his comment.