More than 12 premature babies have been killed in a fire at the maternity ward of a Baghdad hospital, Iraqi authorities said on Wednesday.

Jassem Lateef al-Karkh from the Baghdad health directorate said seven babies were evacuated and transferred to nearby hospitals.

The fire broke out in the pre-term birth unit of Yarmouk Hospital in west Baghdad after midnight, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Ahmed al-Rudeini.

"Twenty-nine women patients who were in the same ward were evacuated to other hospitals," he said.

The cause is as yet not known but the health ministry said it was probably triggered by an electrical fault.