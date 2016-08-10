WORLD
Germany to propose new anti-terror measures
New anti-terror measures will include speedier deportations and in some cases the renouncing of doctor-patient confidentiality.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is preparing to propose new anti-terror security measures on Thursday after the country suffered numerous attacks in July which left the country in mourning.

According to Bild Daily, the minister seeks to speed up deportations for asylum seekers convicted of crimes as well as work with the health ministry to lift doctor-patient confidentiality if the doctor detects criminal behaviour by patients.

A new reason for deportation will be the so-called "danger to public safety."

The harsh measures on asylum seekers were suggested after an axe rampage on a train in Wuerzburg and a suicide bombing in Ansbach took place, both carried out by migrants.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded in five attacks in July.

According to local media reports, state ministers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and her ally party the Christian Social Union (CSU) also want to introduce further security laws.

These laws include deploying around 15,000 police officers, increasing public surveillance with cameras, imposing a burqa ban which they think is "a great hindrance to integration" and scrapping dual citizenship.

Maiziere and his counterparts from the CDU and the CSU plan to meet on August 18 in order to sign the "Berlin Declaration" and then wait for the approval of the Bundesrat - the lower house of parliament.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
