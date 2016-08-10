Turkey and Russia will establish a joint military, intelligence and diplomacy mechanism, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk, Çavuşoğlu said the previous day's meeting between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin had paved the way for closer ties following a nine-month freeze after the shooting down of a Russian warplane.

"The officials will go to St. Petersburg tonight," Çavuşoğlu said.

"Our delegation will consist of foreign ministry [personnel], the Turkish Armed Forces, along with our intelligence chief."

Çavuşoğlu said meetings will be held at ministerial level.

Erdoğan's trip to Russia and the revival of ties between Russia and Turkey have sparked concern that the NATO member is turning increasingly to the East as it feels rebuffed by the West over a host of issues such as EU membership and the West's tepid response to the defeated July 15 coup attempt.

Questioned about increased cooperation between the Turkish and Russian defense industries in the context of Turkey's NATO role, Çavuşoğlu said Ankara had already established defense sector cooperation with non-NATO countries, including missile development.

"Turkey wanted to cooperate with NATO members up to this point," the minister said. "But the results we got did not satisfy us. Therefore, it is natural to look for other options. But we don't see this as a move against NATO."

Referring to the Nov. 24 downing of a Russian warplane over the Turkey-Syria border by the Turkish Air Force, Çavuşoğlu explained that the Turkish pilots involved in the incident had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the coup bid.

"Some of the pilots, who were involved in the downed Russian jet incident, are remanded in custody right now," he said.

"This is because of the allegation of being a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization [FETO], not because they were involved in the incident. The judiciary will look into the case in every aspect and evaluate."

Syria plan

Turkey says the coup attempt was organized by supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gülen and has called for his extradition, another source of Turkey's exasperation with the West.

The shooting down of the Russian jet led to a freeze in relations, including economic sanctions and a bar on Russian tourism to Turkey that only thawed in June when Erdoğan wrote to his counterpart and the two later spoke by telephone.

On June 30, Russia lifted a ban on tourist flights and Çavuşoğlu met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian city of Sochi on July 1.

Putin gave his support to Turkey over the coup attempt and said he stood by the elected government, offering his condolences to the victims of what Erdoğan called the "most heinous" armed coup attempt in modern Turkish history.

Çavuşoğlu also touched on Turkish-Russian cooperation on Syria, where the two have supported opposing sides in the five-year civil war.

He said both governments agreed on introducing a cease-fire, providing humanitarian aid and finding a political solution.

"There may be different thoughts on how to apply the cease-fire," he said.

"We particularly do not want attacks that hurt civilians. We also do not approve of attacking the moderate opposition in Syria. We are also against the siege of Aleppo."

Turning to the coup attempt, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey had no intelligence on the possibility of Gulen fleeing to another country, such as Egypt, in the face of a potential US extradition.

"We see the efforts of Egypt in trying to increase its relations with FETO and vice versa but there is no concrete information about Gulen going to Egypt," he said.

He added that Gülen-linked schools in Libya had been closed down. Following the attempted coup, Ankara stepped up requests for overseas Gulenist schools, which it says finance the terror group, to be closed.

He added: "FETÖ exerts efforts not only to deteriorate Turkey's relations with Russia but with all other countries."

$100bn trade target

Turkey's foreign minister also stressed the importance of economic relations between Turkey and Russia, saying trading sanctions between the countries were being removed.