TÜRKİYE
Two terror attacks kill seven in SE Turkey
Turkey's Transportation Minister says seven people, including police officers, were killed in two separate attacks in Mardin and Diyarbakır.
A handmade roadside explosive was detonated as a police vehicle was passing by in Kiziltepe district of southeastern Mardin province on August 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

A total of seven people, including a police officer, have been killed in two separate attacks in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin in Turkey, transportation minister said on Wednesday.

In the first attack, a handmade roadside explosive was detonated by PKK terrorist group as a police vehicle was passing by in Kiziltepe district of southeastern Mardin province, a security source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish Transportation Minister, Ahmet Arslan said: "One police officer, two civilians were killed and five police officers, 15 civilians were wounded in Kızıltepe district of Mardin."

Seperately, a police vehicle was also attacked in the Sur district of Diyarbakır by PKK, according to the Anadolu Agency.

"In Sur district of Diyarbakır, 4 civilians lost their lives and five police officers were slightly wounded," Arslan said.

Ambulances rushed to both scenes following the explosions.

Attack in Sirnak

Earlier today, four soldiers were also martyred and nine others injured in an armed attack by terrorist PKK organization in Habur 2 area of Uludere district in southeastern Sirnak province.

The wounded soldiers, one in critical condition, were first sent to Uludere state hospitals, then airlifted to Sirnak military hospital, the source added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the US and the EU -- resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, over 600 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards have been martyred and more than 7,000 PKK terrorists killed or neutralized in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

SOURCE:AA
