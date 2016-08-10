A total of seven people, including a police officer, have been killed in two separate attacks in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin in Turkey, transportation minister said on Wednesday.

In the first attack, a handmade roadside explosive was detonated by PKK terrorist group as a police vehicle was passing by in Kiziltepe district of southeastern Mardin province, a security source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish Transportation Minister, Ahmet Arslan said: "One police officer, two civilians were killed and five police officers, 15 civilians were wounded in Kızıltepe district of Mardin."

Seperately, a police vehicle was also attacked in the Sur district of Diyarbakır by PKK, according to the Anadolu Agency.

"In Sur district of Diyarbakır, 4 civilians lost their lives and five police officers were slightly wounded," Arslan said.

Ambulances rushed to both scenes following the explosions.