Venezuela on Tuesday presented a timeline for a potential recall vote against President Nicolas Maduro that appeared to make a vote unlikely this year, a move slammed by the opposition as an effort to favour the ruling Socialist Party.

The timing of the recall is critical because recalling Maduro in 2016 will trigger fresh elections. Polls suggest he would lose given discontent over product shortages and triple-digit inflation.

A recall next year, however, would lead Maduro to be replaced by his vice president, who would serve the remainder of his term through early 2019.

A petition drive to collect signatures from 20 percent of registered voters, the next step in the recall process, would "probably" take place in late October, National Elections Council President Tibisay Lucena said in televised comments, adding this would depend on whether the opposition has properly requested the vote.

Lucena said the October date was just an estimate, and the precise date would not be known for several weeks.

Under the time frame presented, a referendum could not take place before December at the earliest. More likely, it would take place in mid-February, the end of the 90-day period in which the council must call the vote.

During the current recall effort, the council has always taken the maximum amount of time allowed under regulation.