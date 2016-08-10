A bus carrying Rio Olympic journalists was hit by an unknown projectile, smashing two of its windows and leaving three media personnel with minor injuries on Tuesday.

The bus was returning from the Deodoro Olympic zone to the main press centre and was passing near the City of God slum district when it was hit.

"We haven't yet been able to confirm what kind of projectile hit the bus," organising committee spokesman Mario Andrada said, adding that the incident occurred in the Curicaca neighbourhood.

Andrada said three of the 12 journalists on the bus suffered minor injuries. Two windows were shattered, with tiny chards of glass remaining in place.

"We were shot at. I mean we could hear the report of the gun," said Sherryl "Lee" Michaelson, a retired US air force captain who is working for a basketball publication in Rio.

"There was kind of a popping noise and something hit two windows on the side of the bus and left two hole marks, which looked like bulletholes," David Davies, a photographer for the British-based news agency Press Association, told the AP.

According to the organisers' statement, "the driver heard a noise from inside the bus which he thought was photography equipment falling down."

"Immediately, he looked in the rear view mirror and noticed that the passengers were lying on the ground.

"He continued to drive for a few metres until he saw a police car and stopped. At this time, he realised that two windows on the same side of the bus were broken."

The driver went on, escorted by the police car, "and the broken windows began to give way further."

The driver is to give a statement, while the bus is being examined by police.