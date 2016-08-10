A spokesperson of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Wednesday Turkey's membership in the bloc is not up for discussion.

Oana Lungescu said she needed to stress NATO's position due to "speculative press reports" on NATO's stance regarding the failed coup and Turkey's membership.

Some media outlets in the United States cited US Secretary of State John Kerry as saying Turkey's membership was in danger following a purge by the Turkish government of state institutions after the failed coup. Kerry and other US officials later denied the reports.

Lungescu said: "Turkey is a valued ally, making substantial contributions to NATO's joint efforts. Turkey takes full part in the Alliance's consensus-based decisions as we confront the biggest security challenges in a generation."

"Turkey's NATO membership is not in question."

Lungescu said NATO stands by Turkey against the attempted coup, adding the NATO Secretary General spoke to President Erdoğan on the night of the attempt to show full support.

The statement by the spokesperson also came a day after President Erdoğan visited Russia where Erdoğan and Putin announced stronger cooperation in the area of defence.