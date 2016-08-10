Hamas denied any involvement with the United Nations on Tuesday after Israeli forces arrested a UN employee in Gaza and charged him with "aiding Hamas."

38-year-old engineer Waheed Borsh, who has worked for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) since 2003, was arrested on July 16 and charged in a civilian court in Israel on Tuesday, an Israeli government statement said.

Israeli Security Agency (ISA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) employee confessed to renovating Hamas members' homes.

The allegations were rejected by Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri in a press release on Tuesday. Zuhri said that the accusations were "baseless fabrications", and deemed the Israeli claims a scheme to tighten the siege on Gaza.

He also said it was an attempt to interfere with aid agencies and their flow of funds.

The UNDP said it was "greatly concerned by the allegation," promising in a statement "a thorough internal review of the processes and circumstances surrounding the allegation."