A newly launched high-resolution imaging satellite will help China protect its maritime rights, the official China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Wednesday amid growing tensions over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

The Gaofen-3, launched from a satellite launch centre in northern China's Shanxi Province on Wednesday, is China's first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging device that is accurate to one metre and can operate in all weather conditions, according to the report.

It added that the satellite is "capable of taking wide pictures of the earth and photographing detailed scenarios of specific areas" and will also be used for disaster warning, weather forecasting and water resource assessments.

"The satellite will play an important role in monitoring the marine environment, islands and reefs, and ships and oil rigs," the official China Daily newspaper said, citing project leader Xu Fuxiang.

"Satellites like the Gaofen-3 will be very useful in safeguarding the country's maritime rights and interests," he added, according to the newspaper.

In July, an international court in The Hague ruled against China's claims in the resource-rich South China Sea after a case was brought forward by the Philippines, a decision stridently rejected by Beijing.

China immediately described the ruling as "ill-founded," "naturally null" and "void."