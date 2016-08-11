After documents noting reports of sexual abuse at Australia's refugee detention centre on Nauru were leaked on Wednesday, the Australian Government said asylum seekers lied about assaults in order to be relocated to Australia.

The leaked files suggest that more than 2,000 children on the remote Pacific island may have been sexually assaulted, with threats, extreme living conditions as well as self-harming also being reported.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday asylum seekers are lying about being abused on Nauru.

"I have been made aware of some incidents that have reported false allegations of sexual assault, because in the end, people have paid money to people smugglers and they want to come to our country," Dutton said in an interview on Australian radio.

"Some people have even gone to the extent of self-harming and people have self-immolated in an effort to get to Australia. Certainly some have made false allegations," he said, referring to cases where people set themselves on fire.

Under Australia's immigration policy, asylum seekers trying to reach Australia by boat are taken to either Nauru island or Papua New Guinea.

Australia insists the policy is necessary to prevent deaths at sea when asylum seekers try to reach Australia from Indonesia.

Refugee advocates said the leaked reports show an urgent need to end Australia's offshore detention policy and for asylum seekers to be given medical and psychological support.

Hayley Ballinger, a child protection worker at the Nauru detention centre from 2014-15, found Dutton's statement an "absolute insult" to the refugees.