A reconciliation agreement between Turkey and Israel will likely be signed before parliament goes on recess next week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu said parliament's approval of the pre-agreed deal was delayed due to the defeated coup attempt which took place on July 15, but that it will be finalised "as soon as possible."

"I think we will finalize the issue before parliament's recess. Israel has met our terms, paving the way to normalize ties. Therefore, we must do this as soon as possible," Çavuşoğlu said.

Parliament, by the end of next week, will go on recess until September 20, Justice and Development (AK Party) Group Deputy Chair Mustafa Elitaş said on Wednesday.

Last month, Turkey and Israel agreed to normalise diplomatic relations following a six-year hiatus.

The relations between the two states deteriorated in 2009, when then prime minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chided Israel's then president Shimon Peres at World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, over Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

Ties degraded even further following the Israeli attack on Mavi Marmara, one of the six civilian ships of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

Nine Turkish citizens were killed when Israeli commandos boarded the Mavi Marmara in a bungled raid.

A10th activist succumbed to his injuries nearly four years later.