At least four people died, and many suffered breathing difficulties when gas, believed to be chlorine, was dropped alongside barrel bombs on a neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, a hospital and a civil defence group said.

Hamza Khatib, the manager of Al-Quds hospital in Aleppo, told a Reuters photographer the hospital had recorded four deaths from gas poisoning and 55 injuries. Seven people were still receiving hospital treatment.

Khatib said he was preserving pieces of patients clothing and fragments from the barrel bombs as evidence for analysis.

Syria Civil Defence, a Syrian rescue service operating in rebel-held territory, said it had recorded three deaths and 22 injuries after a barrel containing a gas suspected of being chlorine fell on the Zubdiya neighbourhood of rebel-held Aleppo.

The group, which describes itself as a neutral band of search and rescue volunteers, said it could not independently verify the nature of the gas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said helicopters dropped explosive barrels on the neighbourhoods of Seif al Dawla and Zubdiya, leading to the death of a woman and her child from suffocation.

The northern city of Aleppo, Syria's most populous before the war, is split into rebel- and regime-held districts. Capturing the whole city would be a major prize for Syria's Bashar al-Assad in the country's five-year-old conflict.

A fierce battle for control of the city broke out on Friday when rebels staged a major assault to break through a month-long regime siege of the city's rebel-held east, where about 300,000 people are thought to be living.