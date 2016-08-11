Republican candidate Donald Trump has dropped another bombshell on the US presidential race, with the jaw-dropping assertion that President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton "founded" the DAESH terrorist organisation.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the real estate tycoon said the terrorist group is "honouring President Obama."

"He is the founder of ISIS [DAESH]," Trump said.

"He's the founder of ISIS [DAESH], okay?" he added. "He's the founder! He founded ISIS [DAESH]."

"And I would say, the co-founder would be 'Crooked Hillary Clinton'," Trump shouted, over cheers and applause from the crowd.

The New York real estate developer has previously criticised Obama and Clinton, secretary of state from 2009-13, for how the United States pulled out of Iraq after the war, saying it helped create the terrorist group that has seized swaths of Iraq and Syria.

The idea that a sitting US president created a terrorist group determined to kill Americans and other Westerners took that criticism to a new level. Trump first made the assertion in a speech on Wednesday night in Florida. He repeated it in an interview on Thursday morning with CNBC.

"He [Obama] was the founder of ISIS [DAESH]. And so was she. I mean I call them co-founders," said Trump, who says he opposed the Iraq war.

"He shouldn't have gotten out way he got out. It was a disaster, what he did," he told CNBC.

Clinton spokesman Jesse Lehrich, in response to Trump's comments, pointed to US advances against the terrorist group in Libya this week. "FYI - US-backed militias retook ISIS's [DAESH's] stronghold in Libya today thanks to Obama-authorised air strikes," he said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Trump did not back down, asking on CNBC: "Is there something wrong with saying that? Why - are people complaining that I said he was the founder of ISIS [DAESH]? All I do is tell the truth, I'm a truth teller."

Supporters of Trump, who has never held elected office, like his combative and often insulting style, which has drawn wide criticism, including from some in his party. He has said that if that style costs him the election in 90 days, he will go back to a good life.