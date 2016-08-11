Ecuador says it will let Swedish officials interview Julian Assange at its embassy in London, where he has been taking refuge for the past four years to avoid possible extradition to Sweden.

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted for questioning over rape allegations against him that he has repeatedly denied.

Assange said he fears being sent to Sweden to face trial because the country could extradite him to the United States, where he says might face a long prison sentence or even the death penalty for publishing hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

Ecuador's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday that a letter has been sent by the Ecuadoran Government to set up the meeting.

"In the coming weeks, a date will be established for the proceedings to be held at the Embassy of Ecuador in the United Kingdom," the statement read.

Prosecutors in Sweden have said they want to interview Assange in connection with a 2010 rape allegation against him.

"The prosecutor has requested permission to carry out an interrogation, so it is of course good for the investigation if it can be held," Karin Rosander, spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, adding that the exact date of the interview has not yet been pinned down.

She added that the questions will be asked by an Ecuadoran prosecutor, but said "Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and a police investigator will take part."

Assange's defence team in statement said they welcome the fact that moves "are finally under way to take Mr. Assange's statement."