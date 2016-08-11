A string of bomb attacks targeting Thailand's crucial tourism industry that killed four people have been blamed on "local sabotage," officials said on Friday.

Twin bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin late Thursday, killing one woman and wounding more than 20 others, including nine foreign tourists. They were followed by two more on Friday morning that killed another person.

A further two blasts struck Friday in the popular tourist town of Phuket, killing one, while two more bombs were reported in the southern provinces of Trang and Surat Thani, again killing a bystander.

Deputy police spokesman Police Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen told reporters in Bangkok that Police believe the blasts were acts of "local sabotage" and not linked to international militants.

"It's too soon to jump to any conclusion but what we know for sure is that the incidents are not linked directly to any kinds of terrorism, in fact it's local sabotage and we are trying to identify those responsible behind the scenes," Krisana said.

"There are no conflicts in the country that may lead to terrorists being in the country. That's why we can say that these incidents are not terrorist attacks."

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha called for calm and said he did not know who was behind the attacks. "The bombs are an attempt to create chaos and confusion," he told reporters. "We should not make people panic more."

"Why the bombs occurred as our country is heading towards stability, a better economy and tourism -- and who did it -- you have to find out for me," he added.