Tensions around Crimea are high after the Russian Navy announced plans to hold exercises in the Black Sea to practice repelling attacks.

The exercise comes after Moscow claimed that Ukraine was attempting an ‘incursion' into the annexed peninsula.

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that the scenario would be based on pushing back an underwater attack by "saboteurs" from the sea.

"The people who seized power in Kiev ... have switched to terror tactics instead of searching for ways for a peaceful settlement," Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference, saying Russia would not let such actions pass without a response.

In an immidiate rebuttle, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called the allegations as "excuses" to escalate towards a war in the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"Russian accusations against Ukraine of terrorism in occupied Crimea sound as preposterous and cynical as the statements of the Russian leadership about the absence of Russian troops in the Donbass," Poroshenko responded, adding that Russia's claims were "preposterous".

Poroshenko stated that troops in Ukraine's rebel-held eastern Donbass region would be brought to the highest level of combat readiness.

Later on Thursday he expressed his wish to speak directly with Putin and several Western leaders amid a spike in tensions between Kiev and Moscow.