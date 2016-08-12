Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump has defended his claim that President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton are the "co-founders" of DAESH, sparking renewed criticism of his leadership ability.

In an interview on a radio programme, Trump said he meant what he said in his Wednesday's remarks. "I meant he (Obama) is the founder of ISIS (DAESH). I do. "

"He (Obama) was the most valuable player. I give him the most valuable player award. I give her, too, by the way, Hillary Clinton," Trump was quoted as saying by CNN.

Trump said, "the way he (Obama) got out of Iraq was the founding of ISIS".

Clinton rebuffed Trump's claims in a Twitter message, saying, "No. Barack Obama is not the founder of ISIS (DAESH)."

In a second tweet, Clinton said, "Anyone willing to sink so low, so often should never be allowed to serve as our Commander-in-Chief."

Hillary Clinton's White House campaign also termed Trump's remarks a "false claim."

"This is another example of Donald Trump trash-talking the United States," Clinton's senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"What's remarkable about Trump's comments is that once again he's echoing the talking points of Putin and our adversaries to attack American leaders and American interests, while failing to offer any serious plans to confront terrorism or make this country more secure," Sullivan said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"ISIS (DAESH) is a solid GOP (Republican Party) message to show contrast with Hillary Clinton and the failures of the Obama-Clinton administration," said Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist who remains undecided about her party's presidential nominee.