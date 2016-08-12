One of three schoolgirls who had left the east London town of Bethnal Green back in February last year to travel to Syria with the purpose of joining DAESH is believed to have been killed in a Russian air strike.

The lawyer for Kadiza Sultana family, Tasnime Akunjee, said that they had received a report of her death in Raqqa a few weeks ago.

Her family said she had been hoping to leave Raqqa and cross the border into Turkey, but was killed in May before she was able to make the journey, according to ITV News.

Kadiza was in the headlines in February last year when she and her two 15-year-old school friends, Amira Base and Shamima Begum, travelled to Syria after allegedly being lured by another friend who was already there.

Kadiza, who was 16 at the time, had flown from Gatwick Airport to Turkey with her friends in early February 2015 after telling their parents they were going out for the day.

The Bethnal Green Academy students later entered Syria and were believed to be living in Raqqa, a DAESH stronghold.

The girls had been studying at the school in Tower Hamlets in east London. They were described as "straight-A students".

Akunjee told BBC Newsnight that the report of her death is unconfirmed due to the nature of information from Syria.

The lawyer said Kadiza was not happy and wanted to leave DAESH and return home to the UK but she had decided against this because of her fear of being captured and punished.