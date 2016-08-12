The European Union has reiterated its support for Turkey inan official statement released on Thursday following two separate bomb attacks carried out by the PKK terrorist organisation in the country's southeast.

"The European Union reiterates its continuing solidarity to Turkey, its government and its people. The Turkish authorities are faced with difficult challenges, due also to the violent acts by PKK, which is on the EU list of terrorist organisations," Maja Kocijancic, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs, said in the statement.

The bloc "extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement added.

A total of nine people, including a police officer, were killed in two separate terror attacks in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır and Mardin on Wednesday.

The US also "strongly" denounced the attacks, with Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter calling them "despicable" in a statement.

"With these attacks, we are reminded of the remarkable bravery and self-sacrifice that allied security personnel demonstrate every day in the fight against terrorism," he said.