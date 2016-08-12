Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said that Ankara will strengthen cooperation with Iran for "peace and a permanent solution in Syria."

"We stress the importance of Iran's constructive role in providing a permanent solution in Syria from the beginning," Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference alongside his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Ankara on Friday.

"We say the same thing today," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran "has always had positive dialogues with Turkey on the Syria subject."

"We also have great ties with Russia on the issue and we believe that all parties must cooperate to provide security, peace and stop conflicts," Zarif said.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkey and Iran are "on the same page" about Syria's territorial integrity, adding that dialogue between the countries never stopped.

Çavuşoğlu also mentioned that Turkey did not see "any difference between the PKK, PYD and PJAK," adding that these terrorist groups are a security threat to Iran and Turkey.

"We need to fight against those together," Çavuşoğlu said.

Energy cooperation

Zarif said that Iran was "delighted" to see Turkey starting new cooperation with Russia.

"We are also ready to cooperate and help. These three countries Russia, Iran and Turkey should work together to bring peace and prosperity to the region," he said.

He also said Iran and Turkey should increase cooperation on tourism.

"We are ready to facilitate the connections of electricity, natural gas and energy lines to Turkey and Europe," Zarif said. "We are ready to do business with Turkey in that field."

Zarif also mentioned the foiled coup attempt and hailed the Turkish people for being "a reason for the region's people to feel proud."