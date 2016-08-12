The Venezuela-Colombia border will be reopened gradually, the presidents of the two countries announced on Thursday, speaking side-by-side in Venezuela's southeastern state of Bolivar.

The news signaled a warming of relations between the neighbouring countries after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro formally closed the border at this time a year ago in what he called a crackdown on smugglers and paramilitary groups.

"We're interested in a new beginning in economic and commercial relations with all of Colombia's productive sectors," said Maduro, seated next to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in front of a picture of Latin American independence hero Simon Bolivar, who dreamed of integrating the region.

The porous border has long been a haven for smuggling of everything from Venezuela's price-controlled toothpaste and pasta to illegal drugs and weapons.

Santos said bilateral talks in preparation for opening the border had gone on for months and that both countries would guarantee security and help curb smuggling.

The border will be opened at five crossing points during the day from Saturday.