A month before parliamentary elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday replaced his close ally and powerful chief of staff Sergei Ivanov, in the highest-level change inside the Kremlin in several years.

Anton Vaino, 44, has been named as his successor.

Viano will be responsible for drafting laws for the president to submit to parliament, monitoring their enforcement and conducting analysis of domestic and foreign affairs for the president.

Personnel changes in the Kremlin's inner circle are rare and Putin is often described as valuing loyalty above all else.

The latest switch follows a reshuffle of regional leaders last month.

Many observers had considered Ivanov a leading candidate to take over from Putin as president when his second term ended in 2008.

But the Kremlin strongman handed over the top job to current Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev before reclaiming it in 2012.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had "decreed to relieve Ivanov of his duties" and handed him a job as a special representative for conservation, environmental and transportation issues.

Russian state-media aired footage of Putin thanking a smiling Ivanov for his work and presenting the move as a mutual decision.