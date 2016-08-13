At least 10 children were killed and 21 injured in northern Yemen on Saturday, aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said, as the country's parliament convened for the first time in almost two years.

The country's dominant Houthi group claimed it was a Saudi-led air strike on a school. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition had no comment on the attack.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have launched thousands of air strikes against the Houthi rebels since they drove the internationally recognised government into exile in March 2015.

"@MSF received today 21 injured & 10 deaths in Haydan #Saada. All were under 15 years old," Medecins Sans Frontieres, the aid group said on its official Twitter account.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a senior official from the Houthi movement whose main support base is in Saada, blamed the attack on the mostly Gulf Arab military coalition that has been at war with the group for over a year.

At least 6,400 people have been killed in the conflict, around half of them civilians.

The armed Houthis and their allies in the General People's Congress (GPC) party headed by powerful ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh control the capital Sanaa and have so far withstood the coalition campaign.

'Illegal' parliament convened

The session in rebel-held Sanaa was the first in almost two years, and comes after the Houthis rejected a UN peace plan and appointed a council to run the country.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his internationally recognised government has denounced the parliamentary session as a "violation" of the constitution and a "crime punishable by law", in remarks carried by the official sabanew.net website.