A man who carried out a stabbing and arson attack on a Swiss train, killing one and injuring five others, has died in hospital, police said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old female victim who died early Sunday had suffered from the worst injuries.

She had been doused with a flammable liquid, leading to speculation she might have been the target.

But police spokesman Bruno Metzger said he could not confirm that, and another police spokesman Hanspeter Kruesi told AFP it did not appear the attack was directed at a single person.

He said it was unclear if the attacker knew any of the victims.

Their deaths come after Swiss authorities said they had found no indications that the attacker had any ties to extremist groups.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Swiss citizen carried out the attack on a train travelling in Switzerland's far east, along its border with Liechtenstein.

Police say the attack took place at around 12:20 (GMT) near the Salez station.

Metzger said the motive for the attacks remain unknown, but a crime of passion was one possibility.

"A terrorism background still seems very, very far-fetched."