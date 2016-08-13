WORLD
Swiss train attacker dies in hospital
The 27-year-old Swiss man who set a train carriage on fire and attacked passengers with a knife has died along with a 34-year-old female victim.
Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train at the railway station in Salez. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2016

A man who carried out a stabbing and arson attack on a Swiss train, killing one and injuring five others, has died in hospital, police said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old female victim who died early Sunday had suffered from the worst injuries.

She had been doused with a flammable liquid, leading to speculation she might have been the target.

But police spokesman Bruno Metzger said he could not confirm that, and another police spokesman Hanspeter Kruesi told AFP it did not appear the attack was directed at a single person.

He said it was unclear if the attacker knew any of the victims.

Their deaths come after Swiss authorities said they had found no indications that the attacker had any ties to extremist groups.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Swiss citizen carried out the attack on a train travelling in Switzerland's far east, along its border with Liechtenstein.

Police say the attack took place at around 12:20 (GMT) near the Salez station.

Metzger said the motive for the attacks remain unknown, but a crime of passion was one possibility.

"A terrorism background still seems very, very far-fetched."

"According to the information we have for the time being, the 27-year-old Swiss man poured out a flammable liquid ... [which] caught fire," police said, adding that the man "was also armed with at least one knife."

Seven people, including the suspected attacker, had been admitted to various hospitals with burn and stab wounds.

The victims included a six-year-old child, two men aged 17 and 50, and three women aged 17, 34 and 43.

Dozens of people were on the train at the time of the attack, a police statement said.

A massive contingent of rescue workers rushed to the scene, including police, firefighters, ambulances and three rescue helicopters.

The Salez station remains closed, and police said replacement buses had been set up.

Saint Gallen prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the attack.

Police said the train had suffered damages of over $100,000.

SOURCE:AFP
