WORLD
2 MIN READ
Paris condemns Israeli demolition of French-funded buildings
The demolition of public buildings in the occupied West Bank is the third time this year that buildings funded by French aid had been illegally demolished or confiscated by Israeli authorities.
Paris condemns Israeli demolition of French-funded buildings
Palestinian women walk by the family house of Khaled Mahamra after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Yatta, south of Hebron, Thursday, August 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2016

France on Thursday condemned the Israeli army's demolition of French-funded buildings in a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, saying it was a violation of international law.

The demolition of agricultural installations in Nebi Samuel last week, was the third time this year that buildings funded by French humanitarian aid had been demolished or confiscated by Israeli authorities, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Among them, in February, was a school.

"We urge Israeli authorities to stop these operations that are in contravention of international law," the spokesman said.

Recommended

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an arm of the military that deals with Palestinian civilian issues, said demolition orders were issued because the structures were built without Israeli permission.

"No request for building permits of the illegal structures had been received by their owners. They were invited to a committee to give them a chance to rectify the situation and gain permission but they failed to appear," COGAT said in answer to a Reuters query.

US efforts to broker an accord between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled for two years.

France hosted a conference last month with the aim of breaking the impasse.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake