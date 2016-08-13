France on Thursday condemned the Israeli army's demolition of French-funded buildings in a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, saying it was a violation of international law.

The demolition of agricultural installations in Nebi Samuel last week, was the third time this year that buildings funded by French humanitarian aid had been demolished or confiscated by Israeli authorities, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Among them, in February, was a school.

"We urge Israeli authorities to stop these operations that are in contravention of international law," the spokesman said.