John Catsimatidis, who owns the Gristedes chain of grocery stores, has said he is fed up with a ruthless gang cleaning out his freezer cases and selling luxurious cartons of ice cream to corner stores for a fraction of the price.

"It's a nice summer reward," he said.

"Our managers have been going through the refrigerator cases and they're wiped out.

"This gang of three to four people comes in and puts them in large shopping bags, they distract the manager and sell them.

"There are these gangs who go in with bags and load up with Haagan Dazs, $700 to $800 at a time," clearing out between 100-125 tubs.

"It's been happening all over New York City," he told the New York Post.

He claims that he has lost about $400,000 to the thieves in the past six months.

The reward comes with New York in the grip of a heatwave, expected to last at least until Sunday.