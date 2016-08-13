With the main opposition party in the southern African country of Zambia accusing the government of foul play, President Edgar Lungu on Saturday took the lead in early counting in the country's presidential election.

Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the opposition United Party National Development (UPND), has alleged that some electoral officials were colluding in favour of the governing party.

Hichilema has also accused Lungu of failing to steer the economy out of its slump after Zambia – Africa's second-largest copper producer – was hit by weak commodity prices.

President Lungu led with 207,547 votes against Hichilema's 153,633 after 22 of the country's 156 constituencies in Thursday's voting had been collated, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) told a news conference also attended by political parties.

Early results announced on Friday from only eight constituencies had put Hichilema ahead.

The commission has rejected UPND charges that some of its officials were working to manipulate results to the advantage of Lungu's Patriotic Front.

It said police were still investigating a report that an ECZ official had given his identity card on Friday to a man who could then enter the commission's computer room and tamper with the results.

The UPND renewed its calls for the commission to remove some officials from the election process to preserve its credibility.