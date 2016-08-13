An imam and his assistant were both shot in the head and killed in New York on Saturday, police said, in an attack with unclear motives.

The cleric, who police identified as Maulana Akonjee, 55, and his 64-year-old associate Tharam Uddin, were both shot in the head at close range at about 17:50 (GMT) after leaving the Al-Furqan Jame Mosque in the Ozone Park neighborhood.

Both men were wearing religious garb at the time they were shot.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and no evidence has been uncovered so far that the two men were targeted because of their faith, said Tiffany Phillips, a spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department.

But police were not ruling out any possibility, she added.

Akonjee, however, had more than $1,000 on him at the time of shooting, but the cash was not taken, The New York Times reported.

Both men were pronounced dead later Saturday, an administrator at Jamaica Hospital said.

Police have yet to identify a suspect, but Phillips said witnesses said they saw a lone armed assailant fleeing the scene on a blistering hot summer afternoon.