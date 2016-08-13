US Vice President Joe Biden will visit Turkey on August 24 according to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

Speaking to media at Çankaya Palace in Ankara on Saturday, Yıldırım also confirmed US Secretary of State John Kerry's visit sometime in October.

The Turkish PM said the US attitude over the coup attempt had a positive shift.

Yıldırım said that Ankara could not compromise with the United States over its demand for the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric accused of orchestrating last month's attempted coup to topple the democratic government of Turkey.

More than 240 people were killed and nearly 2200 injured in the violent coup attempt by Fethullah Terror Organisation (FETO) led by Gülen.