Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) is likely to face delays and it may be pushed back to the end of 2019, British newspaper, TheSunday Times reported.

Earlier, Brexit (a term commonly used to denote Britain's exit from EU) was expected by politicians early in 2019.

Sources said they had been briefed by ministers that Brexit departments were not ready, hence the exit process will suffer delays.

The UK voted in favour of quitting its membership from the EU on June 23, but Prime Minister Theresa May said she will not invoke "Article 50" this year as the country needs time to prepare for negotiations.

Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty states that a country exiting the EU will be required to complete the negotiations for new arrangements within two years following the member state's voluntary notification to leave the bloc.