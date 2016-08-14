Thousands of houses have been destroyed and several villages submerged after flooding triggered by torrential rain killed 100 people across Sudan, officials said.

Thousands of people in the impoverished eastern state of Kasala bordering Eritrea fled their homes after the river Gash burst its banks, flooding entire villages inhabited by farmers.

Many people were sheltering in makeshift grass huts on hilltops, after floodwaters also cut off the main highway between east Sudan and the capital Khartoum.

Villagers braved waist-high water as they looked for food, drinking water and medicines amid a shortage of supplies, an AFP photographer said as he toured two flood-hit villages near the provincial capital Kasala.

Many people, mostly children, were seen drinking muddy rain water.

"We had no time. We simply fled, taking our children when our village was flooded in the night two weeks ago," said Taha Mahmoud, chief of Makli village in Kasala.

"We lost all our food, belongings and livestock. We're living in miserable conditions in makeshift huts that won't withstand heavy rains."

"We are eating just one meal a day. Children are falling sick, and doctors are miles away."

Twenty-five people died in Kasala itself and around 8,000 houses have been destroyed since heavy rains lashed the state two weeks ago, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society said on Sunday.

At least 100 people were killed nationwide, it said.

Everything has been destroyed

In a similar scene in another Kasala village, Al-Mahmoudab, all 250 houses and the local school were destroyed. Only the mosque was left standing.